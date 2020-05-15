Indonesian cement market contracts 6% in April

Cement consumption in Indonesia fell by 6.3 per cent YoY in April 2020 to 4.514Mt from 4.816Mt In April 2019, according to data published by the Indonesian Cement Association (ASI).

Java, the country’s largest market, saw sales decline by 11. 3 per cent YoY to 2.412Mt from 2.718Mt in April 2019 while Sumatra was unable to offset the drop despite a 7.4 per cent uptick in volumes to 1.077Mt from 1.003Mt in April 2019. Sulawesi volumes edged up by 0.8 per cent to 0.394Mt, on Kalimantan consumption fell by 11.3 per cent YoY to 0.278Mt while Nusa Tenggara reported a 23 per cent fall to 0.223Mt in April 2020. East Indonesia, the country’s smallest market, saw sales advance by 26.9 per cent YoY to 0.13Mt.

January-April 2020

In the January-April 2020 period the Indonesian cement market contracted by 5.2 per cent YoY to 19.417Mt from 20.49Mt in the 4M19.

The key Java market saw a 8.6 per cent drop in sales volumes to 10.414Mt from 11.293Mt while in Sumatra volumes remained largely stable at 1.243Mt in the 4M20. In addition, Sulawesi sales edged up by 0.3 per cent to 1.731Mt, but Kalimantan consumption was down by 7.5 per cent YoY to 1.284Mt in the first four months of 2020. Nusa Tenggara saw an 11.6 per cent decline to 1.067Mt and East Indonesia reported a 27.8 per cent YoY increase in sales to 0.679Mt in April 2020.

