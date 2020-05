Alexandria Portland Cement sees net loss contract in 1Q20

14 May 2020

Egypt’s Alexandria Portland Cement has seen its consolidated net loss contract 54 per cent YoY to EGP35.82m (US$2.27m) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of EGP77.58m in the year-ago period.



Company revenues saw a minor fall in revenue to EGP575.1m from EGP581.3m.

As for its standalone business, net losses widened to EGP28.57m from EGP27.73m in the 1Q19.

