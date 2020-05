Bolu Cimento reduces net loss in 1Q20

15 May 2020

Turkey’s Bolu Cimento Sanayii has considerably reduced its non-consolidated net loss to TRY11.04m (US$1.58m) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with a TRY21.19m loss in the 1Q20.

Total revenue increased 43 per cent YoY to TRY104.1m in the January-March period, while the cost of sales surged 44.9 per cent to TRY99.14m from TRY68.4m.

