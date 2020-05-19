Peruvian cement consumption plummets in April

ICR Newsroom By 19 May 2020

Peru’s cement market sharply contracted to 5700t in April 2020, down from 883,000t in April 2019 and from 488,000t in March 2020, according to Asocem, the country’s cement association.



Cement production fell 98.7 per cent YoY to 10,000t in April 2020 from 811,000t in April 2019 and 97.5 per cent MoM from 419,000t in March 2020.



There was no clinker output from Peru’s cement producer in April 2020. In April 2019 clinker production stood at 796,000t while in the previous month 352,000t of clinker were produced.



Exports of cement were up 27.2 per cent YoY and 262 per cent MoM to 22,400t in April 2020, but there were no clinker exports.



Cement imports decreased by 28.3 per cent YoY and 51.4 per cent MoM to 49,000t while clinker imports halted altogether.

