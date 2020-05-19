Saurashtra Cement 1Q20 net profit rises to INR66.2m

19 May 2020

Saurashtra Cement reported a net profit of INR66.2m (US$0.87m) in the quarter ended March 2020 as against a net loss of INR55m in the year-ago quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.2 per cent to INR1.76bn in the quarter ended March 2020 from INR160.61bn in the previous year's equivalent quarter.



For the full year ended March 2020, net profit reported was IBR565.1m against net loss of INR492m during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.2 per cent YoY to INR6.08bn in FY19-20 from INR6.21bn in FY18-19.

