Abay Cement plant now 60% complete

19 May 2020

The construction of Abay Cement Factory in Amhara, Ethiopia, is now 60 per cent complete and will commence operations next year, according to Samuel Halala, director of the Ethiopian Chemical and Construction Inputs Industry Development Institute.



The 2.5Mta project is being developed by Abay Industrial Development Association.



On average, cement plants in the country are using around 60 per cent of their production capacity, stated Mr Halala. He also noted that the price of cement has surged over the past few weeks after the Derba, Dangote and Habesha cement factories suspended operations for maintenance. As such, prices have climbed from ETB230/50kg (US$6.7/50kg) to ETB400.

