Taiheiyo Cement reports 4% fall in net sales for FY19-20

Japan’s Taiheiyo Cement has seen a 3.5 per cent YoY fall in net sales to JPY884.35bn (US$8.21bn) in the FY19-20 ending 31 March 2020, compared to JPY916.07bn in the previous year.
Operating income was also down 7.6 per cent YoY to JPY61bn in the FY19-20, while net income declined 9.9 per cent to JPY39.15bn from JPY43.45bn.
