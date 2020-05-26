Al Jouf Cement sees 4% rise in revenue for 1Q20

Saudi Arabia’s Al Jouf Cement has seen a 3.5 per cent YoY increase in revenue to SAR58.8m (US$15.68m) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to SAR56.85m in the year-ago period.
Net profit has also surged to SAR15.21m from SAR1.49m in the 1Q19.
