CemNet.com » Cement News » Xinjiang Tianshan Cement set to issue bonds

Xinjiang Tianshan Cement set to issue bonds

Xinjiang Tianshan Cement set to issue bonds
28 May 2020


The board of China's Xinjiang Tianshan Cement has reviewed and approved a proposal to apply to the China Interbank Market Dealers’ Association for the registration of ultra-short-term financing bonds, with a total size of no more than CNY1bn (US$139.75m).

The plans have been put in place to reduce financing costs, expand financing channels and meet the company's development needs for capital, according to an announcement.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: China North Asia Xinjiang Tianshan Cement bonds 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com