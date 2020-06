Kyrgyzstan produced 230,600t of cement in 1Q20

ICR Newsroom By 01 June 2020

Kyrgyzstan produced 230,600 of cement in the first quarter of 2020, according to the country’s National Statistics Committee. In January output reached 28,500t, followed by 58,600t in February and 143,500t in March.

When compared with the 1Q20, when 352,400t was produced, output declined by 34.6 per cent YoY.

