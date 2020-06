Quarry accident at Thai Boon Roong Cement

02 June 2020

Two men have been crushed by falling rocks after an explosion at the quarry of Thai Boon Roong Cement in Kampot province, Cambodia.

The accident happened at La’ang commune’s La'ang village in Dang Tong district. District deputy police chief Men Ly said the victims, 29-year-old Kun Ral and 33-year-old Nheb Sarun, were cousins from Kandorl commune’s Damnak Trach village in Teuk Chhou district. Both men worked for Thai Boon Roong Cement Co Ltd.

Published under