CarbonCure joins the WCA as Associate Corporate Members

04 June 2020

The World Cement Association (WCA) announced today that Canadian company CarbonCure has joined its international community as an Associate Corporate Member. The company’s technology delivers improved production efficiencies and reduced-carbon concrete.



Ian Riley, CEO at WCA, said, "CarbonCure’s technology helps ready-mix concrete producers become more efficient through innovative carbon usage technology. I believe WCA members around the world will find this interesting in their own sustainability efforts, so we are especially pleased to be welcoming them as members."

