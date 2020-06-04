China's cement output recovers lost ground

ICR Newsroom By 04 June 2020

Cement production in China fell 14.4 per cent YoY to 520.949Mt in the first four months of 2020. However, monthly output has rebounded strongly from its decline in February and March, with production in April reaching 223.469Mt, up 3.8 per cent YoY.

Demand in the 1H20 is expected to decline 6-8 per cent, based on a survey carried out in April by International Cement Review assessing the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following government measures to unlock the economy in March, the cement industry in China was quick to restart.

Demand in the 2H20 will continue to be supported by large-scale infrastructure investment, with FY20 consumption forecast to see only a modest decline of 1-2 per cent, according to the China Cement Association.

