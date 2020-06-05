Moroccan cement sales fall 50% in May

Morocco’s cement market contracted 50.6 per cent in May with 523,848t of cement delivered to domestic customers, according to APC, the country’s cement association. In May 2019 deliveries by APC members (Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc) reached 1,060,372.



In the first five months of 2020 deliveries declined by 26 per cent to 4,342,865t when compared with 5,868,225t in the 5M19.



Ciments du Maroc saw sales decline by 9.8 per cent YoY in the 1Q20 while LafargeHolcim Maroc reported a 6.8 per cent drop during this period. The average decrease in sales nationally was 7.3 per cent, according to Finances News.

