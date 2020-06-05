HeidelbergCement announces EUR0.60 dividend per share at AGM

05 June 2020

HeidelbergCement held its 131st Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday with around 1000 people following the live transmission on the Internet. Prior to the AGM shareholders submitted a record 120 questions (previous year: 36 questions).



For the 2019 financial year, HeidelbergCement shareholders will receive a dividend of EUR0.60/share (2018: EUR2.10). The total distribution to shareholders thus amounts to around EUR119m. The dividend will be paid on 9 June 2020.



In view of the scope and extent of the coronavirus pandemic, and the still high level of uncertainty regarding future developments, HeidelbergCement has suspended its progressive dividend policy for the time being to maintain the group's 'good' financial profile. HeidelbergCement reaffirms its fundamental position of returning to its previous dividend policy once the COVID-19 crisis has been overcome, with a dividend that will at least remain constant or rise in the medium term to approximately 40 per cent in relation to the group's share of profit.





