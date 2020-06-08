Turkish cement exports to Georgia fall by 53% in April

Cement exports from Turkey to Georgia fell by 8.2 per cent between January-April 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to US$12.8m. In April 2020, cement exports to Georgia fell 52.9 per cent YoY to US$1.5m.



Turkey's export of cement to international markets was stable at US$1.1bn in the first four months of 2020, equal to the same period of 2019. The country's cement exports amounted to 2.2 per cent of its total exports over the reporting period.



The export of cement to international markets amounted to US$231.7m in April 2020, a 25.5 per cent drop compared to the same month last year. In April 2020, exports of cement from Turkey to international markets amounted to 2.6 per cent of the country's total exports.



From April 2019 through to April 2020, Turkey's total export of cement amounted to US$3.5bn.

