Taiwan's cement producers see mixed results in May

10 June 2020

Taiwan Cement Corp has reported a 5.7 per cent YoY fall in revenue to TWD10.29bn (US$347.6m) for May 2020, compared with TWD10.9bn in the same month last year. In the first five months of the year, revenue declined 9.3 per cent to TWD42.48bn from TWD46.86bn.



Elsewhere, Universal Cement Corp saw its revenue for the month down 4.3 per cent to TWD403.1m from TWD421.3m in May 2019. However, in the 5M20 revenue advanced 5.5 per cent YoY to TWD2.14bn.



In May 2020, Lucky Cement’s revenue increased 17 per cent YoY to TWD357.16m from TWD305.27m. In the January-May period, revenue climbed 27.5 per cent to TWD1.87bn from TWD1.46bn a year earlier.



Chia Hsin Cement Corp also saw its revenue record a boost in May 2020, increasing 16.9 per cent YoY to TWD171.4m. In the 5M20, revenue stepped up 8.7 per cent to TWD825.55m from TWD759.62m.

