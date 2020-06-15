Telangana producers asked to cut prices

Telangana’s Minister of Municipal Administration, KT Rama Rao, and Prashanth Reddy held a meeting with cement industry leaders to ask them to reduce prices to INR230/bag so that the real estate sector in the Indian state could be stimulated faster.

Cement companies have reportedly been providing cement at this price since 2016 and the government has requested that the same price be maintained for next three years, according to The Hans India.

The cement representatives are expected to consult other members before taking a final call on the government's proposal.

