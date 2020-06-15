HeidelbergCement Trading names new CEO

15 June 2020

Dr Carsten Sauerland will assume the role of CEO of HeidelbergCement Trading (HCT), effective 1 September 2020.

In his new position, Mr Sauerland will report directly to Hakan Gurdal, member of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement, who held the HCT CEO position on an interim basis.

Dr Carsten Sauerland studied Business Administration and Management at the Universities of Mannheim and Barcelona and received his doctorate in 2007. He joined HeidelbergCement in 2010 as Assistant to the Group CFO. From 2012 to 2016 he was CFO of Akcansa in Turkey, before taking on his role as Director in HeidelbergCement Group Finance.



"I am proud to become part of such a dynamic and skilled team at HCT, and together we will continue our growth with the mission of providing the best quality service and offering the most efficient and flexible solutions to our business partners," said Dr Carsten Sauerland.

