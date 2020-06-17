Paraguay’s INC ensures cement supply for public works

ICR Newsroom By 17 June 2020

Paraguay’s Industria Nacional de Cemento (INC) is guaranteeing the supply of cement to public works during the COVID-19 health emergency, reports the official news agency, Agencia de Información Paraguaya (AIP). In March and April 2020 it sold 1,392,612 bags of cement, with a daily production of 50,000 bags, or around 2500tpd. At present, the company is on track to supply the market with 0.6Mta.



INC head, Ernesto Benítez, told AIP that the company plans to ensure the requirement of public works. "The main client of INC, in charge of a large-scale project, is the Bioceanic Road Corridor Consortium, to whom approximately 2000t are delivered monthly," he said.

The Paraguayan public works sector has not stopped work during the pandemic and civil works could be reactivated gradually from the first phase of quarantine. "The sectors linked to the works suffered the least suspension of activities. In effect, this means that, in turn, the INC continued to operate under compliance with all sanitary regulations," Mr Benítez said.

