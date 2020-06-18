Planning for 7Mta plant in east Africa continues

18 June 2020

Martine Shigela, regional commissioner for Tanga, Tanzania, has confirmed that Sinoma and Hengya Cement have now finalised payment procedures for the residents of Mtimbwani, Mkinga District, as the planning for the largest cement project in east Africa continues.

"We want to see this project being implemented and ultimately grow so that residents could benefit economically," said Mr Shigella.

The Amboni and Mtimbwani agreed to provide 280 and 1000 acres of land for the project, respectively.

Hengya Cement plans to use the land to construct a 7Mta cement plant and a power generation facility.

