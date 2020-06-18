INSEE ramping up output at Galle plant

ICR Newsroom By 18 June 2020

INSEE Cement will be ramping up production at its Galle cement plant to support the local economy’s fast recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company said in a statement that over the years, local cement manufacturers have contributed immensely in enriching the national economy through value additions that support the employment opportunities, up-skilling of local construction professionals through continuous training and education provided across all levels of stakeholders along with many dedicated social welfare activities that support the local communities. Moreover, the local output also supports currency stabilisation to help protect the economy. While the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, its subsequent lockdowns and curfew made cement less accessible and more challenging in terms of delivery, the lifting of these restrictions helped to return efficient production and supply of products to normal.



INSEE Cement Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Innovation, Jan Kunigk, said: “Our contribution to uplifting the nation’s economy is of immense value in rebuilding Sri Lanka during post-pandemic recovery. INSEE Cement’s ability to efficiently deliver full capacity of high quality cement needed by the Individual House Builders and Concrete Business Partners has always been ensured; except within the short timeframe in which the company, operated only with necessity, as required and allowed through the lockdown period - supporting the Government’s measures in safeguarding the health and safety of our employees and stakeholders at large.”

