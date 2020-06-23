Turkmenistan ready to expand two cement plants

The President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has signed resolutions authorising the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production to finalise contracts for the second phase of construction on two cement plants. Both projects reportedly represent a brownfield expansion of 1Mta each.

As such, the ministry has awarded Beýik-Bina Individual Enterprise the contract for the design and construction of the second stage of a cement plant in the Ahal region. A similar contract will be signed with Türkmen Enjam Economic Society for the Lebap facility.

The companies have reportedly been instructed to launch construction works in July 2020 and commission the cement plants for operation by December 2022, according to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

