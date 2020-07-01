Work on Potosí to resume

ICR Newsroom By 01 July 2020

Construction work on the new state-owned Potosí cement works in Bolivia will resume in July, according to House of Representatives member Gonzalo Barrientos.



"In July, the works of the Potosí cement factory will restart, which is part of the economic reactivation measures. In five months, the project for provisional delivery will be completed," said Mr Barrientos.



Pending resources will be transferred to the company in charge of project implementation so the work can be resumed.



In addition, the National Management of Networks and Pipelines of Bolivian Fiscal Oil Fields (YPFB) will support the construction of a gas pipeline to guarantee the energy supply to the plant.

Published under