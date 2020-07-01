Cement production falls 29% in Fiji

In the Reserve Bank of Fiji’s economic review for June 2020, it has found domestic cement production to have fallen 28.7 per cent YoY in the 5M20. The results have been largely attributed to weak demand.
Cumulative domestic cement sales also declined 18.8 per cent YoY in the year up to May 2020.
