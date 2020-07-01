BCIC and EDII to build cement plant in Bangladesh

ICR Newsroom By 01 July 2020

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corp and Saudi-based Engineering Dimension International Investment have agreed to build a cement plant under the name of Saudi Bangla Integrated Cement Co Ltd.



The new plant will have a clinker capacity of 12,000tpd and a cement capacity of 3000tpd, based on the supply of limestone from Meghalaya, India. In addition to producing cement from its own clinker, the plant will also supply 4Mta of clinker to grinding units in Bangladesh.



The project is expected to provide 700 direct and indirect jobs.

Published under