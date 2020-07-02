Egyptian cement exports decline by 32% Jan-May 2020

Egyptian cement exports declined by roughly 32 per cent during the first five months of 2020 to US$47m, compared to US$68m during the same period in 2019.
Egypt exported cement in the 5M20 to about 51 countries, including 18 countries who had not imported Egyptian cement in the same quarter in 2019, reports Egypt Today.
