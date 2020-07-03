Titan Global Finance Plc makes EUR250m notes offering

Titan Global Finance Plc, subsidiary of Titan Cement International SA, has made a EUR250m notes offering that will mature in 2027, with a 2.75 per cent coupon per annum.



The orders in the book were above two times the nominal amount of the issue and the application will be made to the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading a Euronext Dublin. The closing date is set for 9 July 2020. The proceeds of the notes will be used by the issuer to purchase some or all of the EUR300m with a coupon of 3.5 per cent guaranteed notes due on June 2021.

