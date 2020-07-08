Cement exports from Bangladesh record a +12% fall in FY19-20

Bangladesh's cement industry has earned export revenue of US$9.14m in the FY19-20 (July 2019-June 2020), compared to US$10.41m bagged in 12MFY18-19, a significant contraction of 12.2 per cent YoY. The export figure also includes a minor amount of salt, stone and related products, says data of Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).



The export value for cement decreased by -13 per cent, underperforming when compared with the FY19-20 government target.The EPB had set a lower export target for the cement industry at US$10.50m for FY19-20 compared to US$14m for the previous fiscal year, following a decrease of cement export earnings to U$10.41m in FY18-19.



The country's total export earnings continued to decline as merchandise shipments witnessed a 16.9 per cent fall in FY19-20. The aggregate export earnings from July 2019-June 2020 stood at US$33.67bn, against US$40.53bn earnings of the corresponding period of last fiscal, according to the EPB data.



Bangladesh cement producers export cement to overseas markets including India, Myanmar, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

