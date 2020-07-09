Swiss cement dispatches down 3% in 2Q20

ICR Newsroom By 09 July 2020

Cement deliveries in Switzerland fell by 3.3 per cent YoY to 1,138,804t in the second quarter of 2020, according to the latest data published by Cemsuisse, the Swiss cement association."The cement industry was able to ensure the supply of cement despite the coronacrisis," said the association in a statement.

The supply of low-carbon CEM II cements, which accounts for 88.7 per cent of demand, is still increasing. The share of CEM I cements in total deliveries fell further to 6.8 per cent.

In the year to date, deliveries slipped two per cent YoY to 2,010,908t from 2,052,355t in the 1H19. In the 1H20, deliveries were made 36.4 per cent by rail, the rest by road. An error in the survey system led to this relatively large decrease compared to the previous years, said Cemsuisse.

In terms of market segments, the largest proportion of the cement (74.1 per cent) was delivered to ready-mixed concrete plants, 19 per cent to in-situ concrete systems at large construction sites and only five per cent to producers of concrete goods.

