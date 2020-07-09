CemNet.com » Cement News » Maweni Limestone upgrades kiln line

Maweni Limestone upgrades kiln line

09 July 2020


Huaxin Cement’s Maweni Limestone subsidiary has ignited the kiln and begun trial production at its recently-upgraded 0.75Mta plant.

Huaxin Cement acquired the Tanzanian company in May this year and began work on the kiln line on 1 June. The grinding section of the facility is not expected to be upgraded.

Subject to developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Huaxin is now planning to send a management team to implement the advanced cement process technology, according to reports.

