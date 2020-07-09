Maweni Limestone upgrades kiln line

Huaxin Cement’s Maweni Limestone subsidiary has ignited the kiln and begun trial production at its recently-upgraded 0.75Mta plant.
Huaxin Cement acquired the Tanzanian company in May this year and began work on the kiln line on 1 June. The grinding section of the facility is not expected to be upgraded.
Subject to developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Huaxin is now planning to send a management team to implement the advanced cement process technology, according to reports.
