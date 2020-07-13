Puerto Rican cement sales up 42% in June

ICR Newsroom By 13 July 2020

Cement sales in Puerto Rico advanced 42 per cent YoY in June, according to date from the country’s Statistics Institute. Sales reached 68,180t in June 2020, compared with 48,138t in June 2019.



The increase is the second since October last year. Cement sales have fallen throughout 2019 and the first months of 2020. In March they fell 55.1 per cent YoY and this was followed by a 60.6 per cent drop in April as the construction industry fell silent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, in May a slight uptick of 2.1 per cent was seen.



Local output expanded 16.5 per cent YoY to 59,214t in June – the second increase this year.

