Indian cement prices struggle in July

20 July 2020

All-India cement prices declined by one per cent to INR366/50kg bag (US$4.88/50kg bag) in July, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Prices in southern India also declined one per cent MoM in July. In the northern and eastern markets prices fell by two per cent and one per cent, respectively, while prices in the west and central India remained resilient.

The price difficulty has been attributed to a range of reasons, with northern dealers reporting a lack of new construction activity, fear of a lockdown extension and lack of credit as key factors.

