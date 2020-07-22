Qatar's cement production falls in May

22 July 2020

Qatar’s Industrial Production Index for May 2020 declined two per cent YoY to 104.2 points, but this was a six per cent increase compared to April 2020. Issued by the Planning and Statistics Authority, the index details the growth of various industrial sectors such as mining, manufacturing and electricity production.



In particular, the production of cement and other non-metallic mineral products fell 13.8 per cent MoM in May. When considered in annual terms the decline was much more severe at 30.3 per cent YoY.

