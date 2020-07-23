Moroccan cement deliveries up 33% in June

ICR Newsroom By 23 July 2020

Cement sales in Morocco increased 33 per cent MoM in June, according to the Department of Studies and Financial Forecasts of the country’s Ministry of Economy, Finance and Administrative Reform. When compared with June 2019, deliveries are up 2.5 per cent. The rebound follows the gradual easing of COVID-19-related lockdown from 11 June 2020.



In terms of construction market segments, infrastructure saw the largest recovery with deliveries increasing 68.7 per cent MoM, followed by ready-mix concrete (+51.9 per cent) and building (+37.4 per cent).



In the first six months of 2020 cement deliveries are down 17.8 per cent YoY. In the 1Q20 domestic sales were down 8.9 per cent YoY, followed by a 27.8 per cent drop YoY in the 2Q20.

Published under