US cement shipments down 8% in April

ICR Newsroom By 27 July 2020

Shipments of Portland and blended cement in the US and Puerto Rico fell 7.5 per cent YoY to 8.1Mt in April 2020, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).



The leading cement-consuming states were Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and Ohio, which accounted for a combined market share of 42 per cent. The top five producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama



Masonry cement shipments declined 11 per cent YoY to 195,000t in April 2020. Florida, Texas, North Carolina, California and Tennessee were the country’s key markets, accounting for a total market share of 58 per cent.



Clinker production in the US, excluding Puerto Rico, edged up 4.9 per cent YoY to 6.4Mt in April 2020. The leading clinker-producing states in April 2020 were Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Alabama.



Domestic supply of cement was supplemented by 1.5Mt of cement and clinker imports and therefore, remained stable when compared with April 2019.



January-April 2020

Shipments of Portland and blended cement in the US and Puerto Rico between January and April 2020 increased 3.3 per cent to 29.1Mt, said the USGS. Masonry cement deliveries slipped 2.7 per cent YoY to 750,000t.



Clinker output in the US was up six per cent YoY to 23.1Mt. In addition, 5Mt of cement and clinker were imported, representing an 11 per cent increase when compared with the 4M19.



COVID-19

The USGS expects disruptions to the cement industry to persist as measures to counter the spread of COVID-19 continue to remain in place.

Published under