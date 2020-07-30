Pakistani cement and construction FDI down in FY19-20

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released foreign direct investment (FDI) data for June 2020 and the FY2019-20. FDI surged by 45 per cent MoM to US$174.8m in June while for the full financial year, FDI soared 88 per cent to US$2.561bn from US$1.362bn in FY18-19. China transferred the highest net FDI of US$843.1m, Norway US$402m and Hong Kong US$190.7m.
However, the increasing FDI trend is yet to reflect in the country's construction and cement sectors, which still lag behind other industries. The cement and construction sectors recorded a 50 per cent drop in net FDI to US$118.8m in the FY19-20, when compared with US$59.4m in FY18-19. Of this total, the cement industry attracted an investment of US$38.7m (-20.4 per cent YoY) and the construction sector US$20.7m (-70.5 per cent YoY), from US$48.6m and US$70.2m, respectively in the year-ago period. In June 2020 alone, both sectors attracted a total net FDI of only US$9.8m.
Pakistan's government recently announced a stimulus for construction sector and expects a considerable long-term investment into the country as no sources of investment would be asked until later this year.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released foreign direct investment (FDI) data for June 2020 and the FY2019-20. FDI surged by 45 per cent MoM to US$174.8m in June while for the full financial year, FDI soared 88 per cent to US$2.561bn from US$1.362bn in FY18-19. China transferred the highest net FDI of US$843.1m, Norway US$402m and Hong Kong US$190.7m.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email