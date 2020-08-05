US Portland and blended cement deliveries decline 6% in May

ICR Newsroom By 05 August 2020

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico fell 6.3 per cent YoY to 8.7Mt in May 2020, according to data published by the US Geological Survey (USGS). The top five state markets were Texas, California, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. Their total market share was 39 per cent in May.



The leading producing states were Missouri, California, Texas, Florida and Michigan, which combined accounted for 42 per cent of the nation’s output.



In terms of masonry cement, shipments fell 13 per cent YoY to 194,000t. Florida, Texas, California, Georgia and Tennessee accounted for 57 per cent of the market.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, totalled 6.8Mt in May 2020, down 5.4 per cent YoY.



Domestic production was supplemented by 1.2Mt of cement and clinker imports.



January-May 2020

In the first five months of 2020, Portland and blended cement deliveries in the USA and Puerto Rico edged up to 37.8Mt while masonry cement shipments declined 4.9 per cent YoY to 944,000t.



Clinker production in the US advanced 3.2 per cent YoY to 29.9Mt with most clinker being manufactured in Missouri, Texas, California, Florida and Alabama.



In addition to domestic supply, the country imported 6.1Mt of clinker in the 5M20.

Published under