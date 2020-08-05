Alexandria Portland Cement reports widening net loss in 1H20

Egypt’s Alexandria Portland Cement has announced its net loss widened 26 per cent YoY to EGP212.75m (US$13.29m) in the first half of 2020, up from EGP168.99m in the 1H19.
The company’s sales dipped 10.4 per cent to EGP1.01bn in the January-June 2020 period, compared with EGP1.13bn in the corresponding period last year.
Egypt’s Alexandria Portland Cement has announced its net loss widened 26 per cent YoY to EGP212.75m (US$13.29m) in the first half of 2020, up from EGP168.99m in the 1H19.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email