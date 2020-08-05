Alexandria Portland Cement reports widening net loss in 1H20

05 August 2020

Egypt’s Alexandria Portland Cement has announced its net loss widened 26 per cent YoY to EGP212.75m (US$13.29m) in the first half of 2020, up from EGP168.99m in the 1H19.



The company’s sales dipped 10.4 per cent to EGP1.01bn in the January-June 2020 period, compared with EGP1.13bn in the corresponding period last year.

