Alexandria Portland Cement reports widening net loss in 1H20

05 August 2020


Egypt’s Alexandria Portland Cement has announced its net loss widened 26 per cent YoY to EGP212.75m (US$13.29m) in the first half of 2020, up from EGP168.99m in the 1H19.

The company’s sales dipped 10.4 per cent to EGP1.01bn in the January-June 2020 period, compared with EGP1.13bn in the corresponding period last year.   

