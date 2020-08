Moroccan deliveries drop 24% in July

ICR Newsroom By 06 August 2020

Cement deliveries in Morocco fell 24.1 per cent YoY to 1,073,755t in July 2020 from 1,415,075t in July 2019, reports the Ministry of Urbanisation and Housing.

In the January-July 2020 period, deliveries declined 19.5 per cent YoY to 6,547,485t when compared with 8,132,157t in the 7M19.

