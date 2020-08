Sumitomo Osaka Cement posts 11% revenue fall

06 August 2020

Japan’s Sumitomo Osaka Cement has reported a 11.2 per cent YoY fall in revenue to JPY52.35bn (US$495.7m) in the quarter ending 30 June, against JPY58.92bn in the corresponding period of last year.



Net profit also declined nine per cent YoY to JPY1.92bn from JPY2.11bn.

Sumitomo Osaka Cement is Japan's third-largest cement producer. The company operates around 10.5Mta of cement capacity and 8.4Mta of clinker capacity at four integrated plants.

Published under