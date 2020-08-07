Mangalam Cement commissions 11MW WHR plant

India’s Mangalam Cement has fully commissioned its 11MW waste heat recovery unit at its plant in Morak, Rajasthan.
It had initially put 5.15MW of capacity into operation on 15 January 2020 with the remainder set to be commissioned in the 4QFY19-20. However, this plan was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
