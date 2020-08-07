CemNet.com » Cement News » Taiwan Cement Corp announces 3% revenue decline in July

Taiwan Cement Corp announces 3% revenue decline in July

07 August 2020


Taiwan Cement Corp has seen a three per cent YoY decline in revenue for July 2020, falling to TWD10.18bn (US$346m) from TWD10.49bn in July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2020, revenue has decreased 6.8 per cent YoY to TWD62.6bn from TWD67.2bn.

