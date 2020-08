ENCI's Maastricht plant to close at the end of August

11 August 2020

The ENCI (HeidelbergCement) cement works in Maastricht, The Netherlands, is due to shut down at the end of this month, according to Dutch News.

Limestone quarrying stopped in 2018 and raw materials have since been delivered to the plant by ship. High maintenance costs have also contributed to the factory becoming loss-making. The quarry is currently being redeveloped as a nature reserve.

ENCI’s two other cement works in The Netherlands are expected to remain open.

Published under