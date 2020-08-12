Dominican Republic market contracts 20% in 1H20

ICR Newsroom By 12 August 2020

Cement sales in the Dominican Republic fell 20.3 per cent YoY to 1,835,598t in the first half of 2020 from 2,303,915t in the 1H19, reports the domestic cement association, Adocem. In terms of value, there was a 9.8 per cent decline to DOP9.9bn (US$168.6m) from DOP10.98m in the 1H19.



Output from domestic cement plants decreased 23.5 per cent YoY to 2,150,200t in January-June 2020 from 2,812,131t in the equivalent period of the previous year. This represents a capacity utilisation of 62 per cent.



In June cement sales dropped by 14.8 per cent when compared with June 2019.

