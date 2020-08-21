Argos recognised as top innovation company

21 August 2020

Argos has achieved fourth place from 242 entrants in the annual measurement carried out by the Colombian National Association of Entrepreneurs (ANDI), in alliance with the Dinero Magazine. The accolade places Argos as one of the most innovative companies in Colombia.

Among the achievements that Argos has been credited for is the generation of more than 25 per cent of its income from innovation, the start-up of the new clay thermal activation line for the production of green cement, and the launch of more than 140 products in Colombia during 2019.



In addition, a diverse culture that promotes the creation and implementation of new initiatives, 10 patents that support its value proposition and the Argos Innovation Center as a meeting point between the challenges of the industry and the solutions of the academy, can all be considered part of Argos' innovation legacy.

"This recognition fills us with pride and motivates us to continue advancing in our main purpose which inspires not only innovation, but all our actions: we are convinced that it is possible to help materialise more dreams of housing and a better infrastructure for millions of people. With our wonderful human talent, we will continue to be at the forefront of our industry with important future commitments to continue delighting our customers, expanding the boundaries of the business model, respecting our world and maximising efficiency," said Juan Esteban Calle, CEO of Argos.

Published under