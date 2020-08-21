Turkish cement exports to Italy and world markets increase

Cement exports from Turkey to Italy increased by 0.1 per cent from January through June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, amounting to US$70.4m, reports the Turkish Ministry of Trade.



The export of cement from Turkey to Italy increased by 41.8 per cent in June 2020 compared to June 2019 and amounted to US$14.3m. From January through June 2020, the export of cement from Turkey to the world markets decreased by one per cent compared to the same period of last year, amounting to US$1.7bn.



The export of cement from Turkey reached 2.3 per cent of the country's total export volume from January through June 2020.



Turkey also exported cement worth US$323.1m to world markets in June 2020, which is 37.4 per cent more than in the same month of 2019. The export of cement from Turkey in June 2020 amounted to 2.4 per cent of the country's total export volume.



Turkey exported cement worth US$3.5bn over the past 12 months (from June 2019 through June 2020).

