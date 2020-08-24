Yguazu stops production due to transformer issues

Paraguay’s Yguazu Cement stated on social media that it stopped production on 12 August 2020 due to an issue with a transformer.



The producer continued dispatching cement until 14 August 2020, when its supplies ran out. While it has not yet been able to find a similar transformer locally, it may either rent generators or even import cement, according to reports.



The news follows the country’s construction sector recently reporting a cement shortage.

