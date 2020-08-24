CemNet.com » Cement News » Yguazu stops production due to transformer issues

Yguazu stops production due to transformer issues

24 August 2020


Paraguay’s Yguazu Cement stated on social media that it stopped production on 12 August 2020 due to an issue with a transformer.

The producer continued dispatching cement until 14 August 2020, when its supplies ran out. While it has not yet been able to find a similar transformer locally, it may either rent generators or even import cement, according to reports.

The news follows the country’s construction sector recently reporting a cement shortage.

