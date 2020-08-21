Paraguay's construction sector reports cement shortage

21 August 2020

Construction firms in Paraguay are reportedly seeing cement shortages as they face problems with bringing cement into the country, according to Ultima Hora.



The state-run cement producer, INC has stated that the cost of cement remains the same and that it increased production and deliveries in August 2020. However, the company can only meet around 60 per cent of domestic demand.



Cement prices have reportedly increased to PYG58,000/bag (US$9.83) per bag. In August 2020, INC delivered 60,000 bags on some days, up from a high of 49,000 in July and 50,000 in June.

