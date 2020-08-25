Shares in Titan Cement International sold

25 August 2020

Titan Cement International SA announced the disposal of 7701 shares by its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA of Titan Cement International SA. The shares were sold on 21 August 2020 at an exercise price of EUR10/share (EUR77,010 in total).



Following the transaction, Titan Cement Company SA owns 5,226,748 shares in Titan Cement International, representing 6.34 per cent of the voting rights of Titan Cement International.

